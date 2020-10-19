COMESA thinks seed industry growth

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

TO ENSURE food security and boost household income for farmers, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Seed Harmonisation Implementation Plan is developing the seed industry to boost production to US$5 billion in the next five years from the current US$2 billion.

From US$2 billion regional seed production, Zambian seed companies are contributing 15 percent.

COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe said the regional block is leading in implementing the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Platform, with 15 out of 21 member states having signed for the programme.

Ms Kapwepwe said this on Thursday when receiving letters of credence from Rwandan High Commissioner to Zambia and permanent representative to COMESA Amandin Rugira and the United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Zambia and special representative to COMESA Nicholas Woolley.

She said as a regional economic block, COMESA operates as part of the global ecosystem, especially with new developments in global trade and CLICK TO READ MORE