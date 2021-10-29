COMESA rallies for private sector

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COMMON Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) says the private sector is vital in assisting member states stimulate economic growth as the region grapples with the impact of coronavirus. COMESA assistant secretary general-programmes Kipyego Cheluget said the role of the private sector in terms of dialogue and partnership in stimulating economic development at national and regional level is paramount. Dr Cheluget said this on Wednesday during the 15th COMESA Business Council (CBC) forum 2021 virtual meeting under the theme ‘Build back better, for business – addressing industry constraints towards recovery’. “If regional integration is going to be realised, COMESA and Africa will need to focus on developing sustainable businesses and robust economies that can fully compete and take advantage of these regional markets,” he said. Dr Cheluget also said by forming a bridge between governments and the private sector, the much-needed participation in CLICK TO READ MORE