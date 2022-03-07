Comesa needs $50bn to meet electricity needs

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

AN ENERGY expert says the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region needs about US$50 billion to generate 30,000 megawatts of electricity needed to meet the power deficit in the region.

Regional Association of Energy Regulators for Eastern and Southern Africa chief executive officer Elnasr Mohamedain said in an interview that currently the COMESA region is generating less than 100,000 megawatts of electricity.

Mr Mohamedain said on average, about 55 percent of people have access to electricity in the region.

“In some countries like Egypt, about 99 percent of the population have access to electricity while in some countries the figures are below 40 percent, others 15 percent,” he said.

Mr Mohamedain said what is needed is investment in power generation and transmission lines to ensure people have access to the commodity.

He said the region needs to generate about 30,000 megawatts of power to make the commodity accessible by everyone. Zambia alone has 2,800 MW of installed electricity generation capacity, of which 85 percent is