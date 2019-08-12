COMESA member countries to harmonise trade in livestock

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

SEVEN Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) member countries, including Zambia, are developing a uniform grading system to harmonise trade in livestock.

Out of 21 member states, Zambia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and Seychelles intend to implement measures that will help to harness livestock trade in the region.