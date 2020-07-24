COMESA Business Council talks border efficiency

TRYNESS TEMBO,

LUCY LUMBE

Lusaka, Livingstone

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Business Council says there is need for increased private sector investment for industrial development and infrastructure to improve border efficiency through digital trade facilitation in the region in the wake of coronavirus.

COVID-19 has disrupted almost all supply chain systems which are heavily reliant on transport and logistics services and are at the centre of the facilitation of movement of goods across the region.

This came to light during the CBC webinar meeting titled ‘Taking stock: Implementation of the COMESA Regional Guidelines for the movement of essential goods and supplies across the region during the COVID-19 pandemic’.

“While the focus has been on essential goods as related to food, beverages and health, there is also need to consider that the movement of all goods is essential to the livelihood and economies of COMESA member states.

“In the event of prohibition, member states are urged to consider an approach for exceptions to facilitate the movement of select goods/ services of high economic significance not covered under essential goods,” the discussants agreed. CLICK TO READ MORE