COMESA boss tips Malawi over TFTAA ratification

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

COMMON Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe has urged Malawi to expedite the process of ratifying the Tripartite Free Trade Area Agreement (TFTAA).

The trade agreement will facilitate free movement of goods, services and business persons among COMESA member states in a quest to stimulate economic activities.

Zambia ratified the agreement last year but 14 endorsements are needed to enforce it.

So far, 11 countries have ratified the agreement, which brings together 28 countries with a population of over 700 million and a combined gross domestic product of US$1.4 trillion.

Ms Kapwepwe said Malawi signed the agreement on June 10, 2015 but has not completed the ratification process.

“We were informed that the ratification process was expected to be completed before the end of 2020 but there are some delays. We urge Malawi to complete the ratification process so that it enters into CLICK TO READ MORE