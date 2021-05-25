COMESA boss tips Brazil, Turkey envoys

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has called on investors from Brazil and Turkey to take advantage of opportunities offered by the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA).

COMESA secretary general Chileshe Kapwepwe said with the regional grouping signing the tripartite agreement with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Eastern African Community (EAC), investors could use the market size to expand their projects.

Speaking when ambassadors from Brazil and Turkey Arthur Nogueira and Istem Circiroglu, respectively, presented letters of credence yesterday, Ms Kapwepwe said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is also an opportunity for the two countries to deepen trade relations.

Ms Kapwepwe said cooperation with countries such as Brazil and Turkey is cardinal as COMESA looks to be fully integrated and an internationally competitive regional economic bloc.

She said Brazilian and Turkish investments were growing in the region and