Come on board to sponsor KYSA – Mutangama

July 15, 2019
1 Min Read
NATIONAL Assembly midfielder Godwin Chipanama (centre) tries to beat Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) defender Stephen Chulu (left) during a Super Division play-off return fixture at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday. KYSA won 2-0. PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
KABWE Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) proprietor Mwansa Mutangama says her team is in the Super Division to compete with the established sides and has called on the corporate world to partner with the outfit.
And a KYSA supporter, Ian Mulenga, died on the spot in a road traffic accident on Saturday night while Stanley Munshya is in the Intensive Care Unit at Kabwe Central Hospital while the other unidentified passenger is also hospitalised.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

