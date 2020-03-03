Combating climate shocks the TRALARD way

GEOFFREY PHIRI, Mpika

IT is exactly 14:10 hours on a rainy Sunday afternoon,.John Babyo, a resident of Chambeshi area in Mpika district, is seen resting under a tr,ee before proceeding on his journey.

On his way home, Mr Babyo, in the company of his eldest son, makes a stopover due to a downpour which his umbrella cannot contain.

As a seasoned farmer, getting home around that time of the day is a daily routine.

Mr Babyo has been farming for the past 20 years and that is how he provides for his family.

A husband and father of five, he describes farming as a lucrative business that has allowed him to see his children through primary, secondary and college education.

He says for two decades, his family has been producing maize and beans for sale while leaving enough for their food basket.

However, Mr Babyo’s crop yield has over the years reduced due to the climate change that has hit Zambia and other countries on the continent.

He cites harsh weather conditions such as droughts and floods, coupled with the infestation of fields by fall armyworms, as some of the adverse impacts of climate change CLICK TO READ MORE