COMACO peanut butter, honey USA-bound

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COMMUNITY Markets for Conservation (COMACO) has partnered with a United States of America (USA)-based retailer to start exporting local products such as peanut butter and honey.

Other products that will be exported include rice, beans (kabulangeti) and dried mushroom.

COMACO communications specialist Peter Banda said profit from sales will be directed to the firm’s linked cooperatives for their local prioritised investments.

In response to a query yesterday, Mr Banda said the initial order is about 20 tonnes of mixed products.

“The initial order is about US$30,000. The goal is to have this as a monthly shipment. We hope that the benefits will trickle down to all of the CLICK TO READ MORE