COMACO partners with farmers, chiefs to curb charcoal production

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ABOUT 13,000 farmers have signed conservation pledges to adopt better yields by restoring soils through the Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) programme.

Out of the targeted 13, the organisation has partnered with six chiefdoms in Mumbwa and Itezhi-Tezhi in Central Province to curb charcoal production.

COMACO is working with chiefs Chibuluma, Mulendema and Kabulwebulwe in Mumbwa, and it has partnered with chiefs Kaingu, Shimbizhi and Chilyabufu in Itezhi-Tezhi.

According to COMACO's latest newsletter, the partnership is meant to curb illegal charcoal production, which is rampant in Mumbwa and