Colleges to surrender students to scheme

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE medical fees which students at higher learning institutions pay will be transferred to the National Health Insurance Scheme when consultations with various stakeholders are completed.

National Health Insurance Scheme Management Authority (NHIMA) director general James Kapesa said in an interview that this will be done to enable students to access a wide range of services under the scheme.

Mr Kapesa said the authority is engaging higher learning institutions on how the initiative will be implemented so that students can