Cole leads Zambia’s medal charge with gold

ROBINSON KUNDA, OYDC, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN swimmers improved their performance on the second day to climb into first position on the medal table of the CANA Zone Four swimming gala with Cole Mulenga and Kongolo Mulenga winning gold medals.

The Zambia swimming national team had managed only three medals on the opening day but they put up an impressive performance on day two to move into the top position on the medal table with nine gold medals, seven silver and eight bronze to come out with a haul of 27 yesterday. Defending champions Zimbabwe are third after picking seven gold, nine silver and seven bronze with Mozambique second with nine gold and six each of silver and bronze. Overall, Mozambique have 21 medals and Zimbabwe 23. But as is traditional, the table prioritises the number of gold medals won. The only countries yet to win gold are Malawi and eSwatini while Kenya, Angola and Uganda have one each with Botswana and Tanzania picking three