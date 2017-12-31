Coffin scares son-in-law

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A FOURTY-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Chunga area has pleaded with the Matero Local Court to dissolve his marriage of 14 years after he found a coffin outside his house after an argument with his mother-in-law.

Geoffrey Shifwiti alleged before magistrate Miyanda Banda that his mother-in-law wants him dead so that she takes over his house.

“My mother-in-law forced me to buy a plot from some people she knows. But surprisingly, she started claiming ownership of my house years later. She says she will deal with me every time we have a quarrel,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/