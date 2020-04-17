Cocaine suspects remain mute

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE five court officials who were last month found with a case to answer for allegedly trafficking in 24 kilogrammes of cocaine exhibits have opted to remain silent in their defence.

The accused are court interpreters Emmanuel Chirwa, Mathews Mukanda, Victor Nzaila, Obrian Muyanda and Didier Kangwa, a senior clerk of court.

They are jointly charged with two businessmen, Eric Chipango and Emmanuel Chimba.

The accused are facing four counts of trafficking in narcotic substances and theft by servant, offences which were allegedly committed between April 2017 and September 2018. CLICK TO READ MORE