Coca Cola foundation, Redcross supports elderly in fight against COVID-19

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA Red Cross in partnership with Coca Cola Foundation has continued to supplement government’s efforts by reaching out to the most vulnerable communities in a view to control the spread of the COVID-19 in partnership with the Ministry Of Community Development and Social Services.

The two organisations yesterday donated masks as part of their ongoing mask up and stay safe campaign at Matero After Care Centre which cares for the elderly.

This is part of their ongoing campaign to render COVID-19 support worthy US$50 000, to six districts identified by government as hot spot areas.

These include Mansa, Chiengi, Nsumbu, Nchelenge, Kasama and Lusaka. In these districts, they are conducting COVID-19 community sensitisation, distributing 20,000 reusable face masks, 57 boxes of 400ml hand sanitizers,100 coveralls, 100 goggles, 150 bibs and 17 modern hand washing stations.

According to Coca Cola Foundation, the aim of the grant is to educate up to 1 million Zambians to take preventative measures against exposure to the COVID-19 virus to prevent illness and death.

Speaking at the mask handover ceremony at Matero After Care Centre, Bishop Samuel Matoka from Zambia Red Cross Lusaka Branch said the COVID-19 pandemic is real must be taken it seriously.

“Our focus is delivering assistance to the most vulnerable, affected and those with no or less likelihood of surviving without help. Even during this pandemic RC will identify and support those who are most vulnerable and unlikely to support themselves. This is the reason why today in partnership with Coca Cola foundation, Social welfare department and community development we have identified the aftercare in Matero as a primary recipient of 120 masks. Each beneficiary will receive two masks,” he said.

He also said Africa has been known of being resilient.

“We have gone through many challenges before and we have overcome. I believe Corona virus is that phase again that we have to overcome. HIV, Ebola and many other communicable diseases have come and gone. Others do resurface but we always manage to overcome. We shall overcome,” he said.