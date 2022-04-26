Coast not clear yet, get vaccinated

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Lusaka

JOHN Chewe (not real name), lost his livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic. As soon as Zambia went into lockdown in March 2020, he was laid off as a senior sales consultant at a travel and tour operator in Livingstone. As the months passed, he found it increasingly hard to survive and provide for his family of five and care for his elderly mother. “It was a very difficult, challenging period. I also had a loan and I didn’t know how to pay it,” he says. Nonetheless, he was not so much afraid of the financial problems as he was of the virus. “It was scary. Whenever I interacted with my mother, I wore gloves and masks, because she is very old. I was afraid somebody would die from the virus,” says Mr Chewe, who has since relocated to Solwezi, where he recently found a job. “But thankfully, we didn’t get COVID, because I don’t know what we would have done.”

Mr Chewe, like many of his peers, had been skeptical about COVID-19 vaccines on the market – largely due to lack of access to accurate and reliable information. "We heard all kinds of things. Some said you won't be able to have children if you are vaccinated," he says. With so much misinformation and rumours circulating in the communities, providing reliable and factual information is essential to encourage Mr Chewe and others in his community to get vaccinated. It is for this reason that the Ministry of Health is embarking on a countrywide door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign programme. The goal of the initiative is to provide information and raise awareness on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination among the marginalised and also vaccine-hesitant groups. Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director Roma Chilengi says the exercise is aimed at beating the required 70 percent herd immunity target by June this year. COVID-19 vaccination uptake has drastically reduced, raising fears and concerns that if this situation continues, the coronavirus will