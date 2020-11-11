Coaches not saying anything

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IF you were hoping to get an insight into the thinking of both the Botswana and Zambia national team coaches ahead of tomorrow’s game, then you have to wait until today.

Despite arriving in the country early – Sunday – the Zebras have remained tight-lipped and have never given an interview to the media.

Coach Adel Amrouche has insisted that he will only be able to talk at today’s pre-match briefing.

One of the reasons why Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is popular with the local media is that you can rely on him to provide you with some fodder.

But he has remained largely quiet since announcing his team last week.

Make no mistake though; they are quietly plotting how to foil each other. The back-to-back games are crucial.

“I think these are two important games for us and we are not supposed to think about other games, we are just supposed to win,” Belgium-based forward Fashion Sakala CLICK TO READ MORE