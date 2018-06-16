Coaches need Europe exposure – colonel

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

FORMER national team coach Brightwell Banda says there is need for clubs to send coaches to Europe for refresher courses so that a local trainer could in future take charge of the Chipolopolo.And Colonel Banda said time has come for the MTN Super Division to become a professional league.

Banda said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Europe is advanced and that Zambian coaches should be exposed to high level coaching.