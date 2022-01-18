Coach wants Zesco to go on winning run

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER moving joint-second on the Super League table, champions Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba is looking to exert more pressure on leaders Red Arrows by going on a winning roll.

The gap between Arrows and joint-second Zesco and Green Buffaloes is five points, but the biggest challenge that the champions face is that the Airmen are not relenting in their pursuit of their second league title since the first secured in 2004.

Buffaloes, on the other hand, seem to be no longer in the chase after surrendering leadership of the table following a seven-match winless run. If Arrows have to be prevented from making the league a procession, then the likes of Zesco, Nkana, Green Eagles and Power Dynamos, who are currently in the top six, have to up their game.

Numba seems to have identified his team’s Achilles heel – lack of consistency. It is something he intends to address after going second following Sunday’s 1-0 win over Kabwe Warriors at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

"We've never been consistent," Numba noted. "We have never won three games in a row this season, which is a worry on our part as the technical bench, and that is why we have to