ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ESWATINI coach Kosta Papic says his players will end Zambia’s dominance when the teams clash in tomorrow’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship last round return fixture.

Papic told journalists yesterday at eSwatini Football Association Technical Centre in Lobamba before departure for Zambia that a ‘miracle’ will happen at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/