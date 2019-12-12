Coach FAZ’s baby

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga says Government will not interfere in the recruitment of the Chipolopolo coach but will only insist on a transparent process that will have the voice of the public.

Mulenga said as it is the public purse that will be paying the coach, it is important for FAZ to take into consideration the views of soccer fans countrywide as they go about recruiting the coach.

"I recently had a meeting with the vice-president (Rix Mweemba) and some executive [member] from FAZ. I did ask them that the recruitment of the coach should be transparent," he said. "Let the people have a voice in the recruitment of the coach