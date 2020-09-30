Clubs reluctant to release Chipolopolo stars

ROBINSON KUNDA, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

ZAMBIA’S preparations for the crucial Africa Cup qualifiers against Botswana scheduled for November could be thrown into disarray with some foreign clubs said to be reluctant to release the players that coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević wants to assess.

In addition to that, Chipolopolo’s friendly match against South Africa set for October 11 is hanging in the balance due to the lockdown in that country.

Currently, South African health authorities have not lifted the ban on international games although the local league was allowed to resume under strict rules.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) communications manager Sydney Mungala said in an interview yesterday that the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) is yet to confirm if the game will be played or not.

“We are waiting for SAFA,” he said. “The level of lockdown they are on does not allow international games. They’re engaging their health authorities, then they will CLICK TO READ MORE