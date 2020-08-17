Clubs propose 22 teams in Super League

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

ARISING from concerns raised over the premature end of the Super League at Week 27 instead of Week 34, clubs have proposed that there should be no relegation this season in the spirit of fair play but promotion from the

National Division One should be effected.

This means that the Super League will have 22 teams next season. It also means Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA), Mufulira Wanderers, Nakambala Leopards and Kansanshi Dynamos surviving the chop and Indeni, Prison Leopards, Young Green Eagles and Kitwe United going through with their promotion. It further means eight teams being relegated to National Division One next season.