Closing housing gap in Zambia

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

‘HOUSING for all” was the theme for this year’s World Habitat Day, which was observed in the first week of October.

The theme resonates with Government’s continued drive in the construction of houses across the country, with men and women in uniform receiving their fair share.

Although the battle for “housing for all” is far from being over, a lot of strides have been made to transform people’s living standards through the provision of decent shelter.

In September, the country launched the National Housing Policy, whose theme is “Affordable and decent housing for all by 2030”.

Zambia’s housing deficit is estimated at 1,539,000 units, of which 40 percent is in the urban and the remaining 60 percent in rural areas.

Experts in the housing and settlement sector have projected that if efforts are not expedited in the construction of houses for all, Zambia risks having 3.3 million housing shortage by 2030.

This frightening figure is making Government to work around the clock in ensuring decent and affordable housing is delivered, in some cases with special focus on men and women in uniform.

Early this month, Government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, handed over a cluster of 49 houses to the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) in Serenje district, Central Province.

Just a day prior to that, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo had commissioned 55 houses for the Zambia Police Service and 28 for the Correctional Service in Mumbwa district, Central Province.

There is a marked difference between the old and new houses that have recently been built for prison officials around the country.

This is a motivational factor for the officers who lived in run-down houses built before independence in 1964, in some cases.

As Mr Kampyongo put it: "As PF (Patriotic Front), we believe that the provision of decent accommodation to