‘Closing borders could affect soya meal demand’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

CLOSING borders is likely to reduce the demand for soya meal and affect the price of soya beans locally, agricultural commodities research organisation the Briefcase Trader has said.

Currently, soya bean is trading at US$410 per tonne.

The Briefcase Trader, however, said some buyers are purchasing soya beans at US$420 per tonne.

"The shutting down of borders could result in the lower demand for soya meal, and this has the potential of lowering the demand and price for soya meal in the