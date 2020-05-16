Close Mary’s case – Priest

CHIMWEMWE MWALE

Mufulira

SAINT Theresa Catholic Church parish priest Peter Chilufya has asked police to close a docket in a matter a suspected mentally ill woman of Mufulira was found with a statue of Mary, the mother of Jesus.

The life-size statue, measuring 1.92 metres, was stolen from the parish on Sunday around 04:30 hours. It

has not yet been established how it disappeared from the church premises.

This is due to conflicting statements the woman has been giving, with the latest being that she carried it on her head over a distance of about 10 kilometres to her home.

On Thursday, the woman said she got the statue from a boutique.

This has prompted Fr Chilufya, who retrieved the statue from the woman, to request police to close the

docket.

Fr Chilufya said in an interview yesterday that no one knows how the woman, in her late forties, managed to carry the heavy statue to her home.