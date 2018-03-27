Clive Chirwa sues Zambia Railways

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

FORMER Zambia Railways managing director Clive Chirwa has sued the company and is demanding over K15 million for wrongful termination of employment.

According to a statement of claim filed before the Lusaka High Court, professor Chirwa contends that Zambia Railways failed to abide by its contractual obligations by suspending him and later advertising his position.

Prof Chirwa said he was suspended by late President Michael Sata, who placed him on half salary pending investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

He said he was not charged with any offence and neither was any investigation conducted by…