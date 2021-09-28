Clinic theft lands 2 in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A BRICKLAYER and an electrician have been taken to court for allegedly stealing four air conditioners worth over K100,000 from Kalingalinga Clinic. This is in a case Patrick Sichula, 25, a bricklayer, and a 17-year-old electrician have been charged with vandalism, an offence attracting up to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour. It is alleged that on June 30 this year, Sichula and the teenager vandalised four air conditioners valued at K109,500, property of the health facility. The stolen items, which were funded by the Centre for Infectious Diseases and Research in Zambia in partnership with Government, provided essential services at Kalingalinga Laboratory Clinic. Yesterday, the case was allocated to resident magistrate Felix Kaoma. The accused are scheduled to have their charge read out by magistrate Kaoma today and wait for instructions to have them committed to the High Court for trial. Allegations are that on the material day, a security guard at the clinic noticed that strange people had entered the premises. When the security man checked near the laboratory, he caught the accused persons red-handed removing some cables from a fully functional air conditioner.