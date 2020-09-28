climate-resilient roads spur trade

FREDRICK MWANSA, Itezhi Tezhi

ROAD infrastructure facilitates trade by allowing the transfer of goods and services within and between countries.

It also enables people’s access to jobs, markets, schools, farms and health facilities.

Sadly, the Kafue Basin has experienced climate change, leading to droughts and floods, resulting in adverse impacts on lives and livelihoods and damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges and culverts.

Zambia’s Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZVAC) (2008) reported that the 2007/2008 floods damaged up to 66 percent of the transport infrastructure in the affected districts.

Itezhi-Tezhi, situated in the Kafue River Basin, has not been spared from destructions resulting from climate change.

To fix poorly built roads that could not cope with climate change, the Road Development Agency (RDA) launched a US$19.4 million Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR) in 2017 to enhance the climate resilience quality of strategic roads in the Kafue River Basin.

Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Basin (SCRiKA), a sub-component of the PPCR, is working to address these issues through the