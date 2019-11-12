Climate resilient crops key

ESTHER MSETEKA, Petauke

THE inclusion of climate resilient crops under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) by Government is critical in mitigating effects of poor harvests.

Under FISP, Government has introduced crops such as soya beans, groundnuts and sorghum.

It is important to note that Government has realised that farming is a scientific business and, as such, farmers need to move with trends in the agriculture sector to enhance productivity and food security in the country.

An agricultural expert in Lusangazi is positive that the steps taken by Government to add legumes to the FISP pack, which is aimed at transforming Zambia’s agriculture, is critical in managing the sector.

Government has in the 2019/2020 farming season targeted one million viable but vulnerable small-scale farmers under FISP countrywide