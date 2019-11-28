Climate change: Water supply demand in face of scarcity

Analysis: NSHAMBA MUZUNGU

OVER the past decades, climate change has significantly affected rainfall patterns resulting in droughts, low water levels, reduction in energy production and consequently a reduction in economic growth.

The water sector is very sensitive to changes in climate as it particularly presents a challenge for companies such as Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company to assure its customers of stable supply.

Climate change is expected to alter the hydrological cycle, temperature balance, and rainfall patterns across Africa and thus has the potential to add to existing pressure on water availability, accessibility, and demand, thereby affecting economic development, ecosystems, and biodiversity.

Even in the absence of climate change, it is said that present population trends and patterns of water use indicate that more countries in Africa will exceed the limits of their economically usable, land-based water resources before 2025.