Climate change mitigation needs innovative military

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

SINCE President Edgar Lungu’s address to the third session of the 12th National Assembly in March last year regarding the progress made in the application of national values and principles, climate change issues have moved from the periphery to the centre stage.

President Lungu has since used almost every occasion to talk about climate change.

During the Zambia National Service headquarters officers’ annual ball, he spoke about climate change and the impact it is having on people’s lives.

President Lungu said climate change has impacted different sectors, with agriculture and energy being the most affected.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/