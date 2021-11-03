Climate change fight needs global solidarity

CLIMATE change has continued to be a major global crisis of our time. Alarm bells are ringing at fever pitch, signalling the deepening crisis and need for global solidarity to find urgent and practical solutions. Leaders from across the globe, including President Hakainde Hichilema, have convened at the UN climate conference – dubbed COP26 – in Glasgow, to ponder possible solutions. It is indisputable that climate change has not spared any country. Its ravaging effects cut across all divides. Both rich and poor countries are affected. However, as noted by President Hichilema, for developing and vulnerable countries like Zambia, with multiple challenges, climate change brings an additional layer of challenges and aggravates existing ones. “Climate change makes it difficult for us to effectively address a number of socio-economic challenges in order to lift our people from high poverty levels so as to improve their livelihoods,” he said. Needless to say, warning signs of a much deeper climate crisis are hard to ignore. Temperatures are rising and dropping to unprecedented levels; biodiversity is reaching new lows; oceans are warming, acidifying and choking with plastic waste. Many countries are experiencing floods and droughts at the same time. The effects of climate change can only worsen with time if decisive actions are not taken. The climate crisis is manifestly defined by widespread hunger, respiratory illness, deadly disasters and infectious disease outbreaks that could be even worse than COVID-19. The reputed medical journal, the ‘Lancet’, says climate change will be the “defining narrative of human health” in the years to come. This therefore demands for bold, ambitious and practical targets to mitigate the impact by all global stakeholders, Zambia inclusive. It is therefore important that President Hichilema, during his address at the COP26, demonstrated Government’s political will and audacity to face the climate change giant head-on. The President pledged an ambitious reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent based on the 2010 levels by 2030. He said Zambia is ready to further reduce emissions by 47 percent if adequately supported by global partners. To reduce emissions, there’s need for countries to invest heavily in decarbonisation across all sectors. There’s also need to incentivise renewable energies through subsidies and to phase out coal. For a developing country like Zambia with a limited resource basket against so many competing needs, it is not feasible to sufficiently fund activities aimed at reducing carbon emissions. This is why the developed world must meet its commitment of US$100 billion in annual climate finance for developing countries. This money will help poor countries like Zambia to fund activities aimed at mitigating the climate-change impact. It is commendable that Government has also increased the sectors under mitigation from the initial three to six in the revised Nationally Determined Contribution, while steadily moving towards an economy wide mitigation approach. This is indeed evidence of government’s commitment towards building a green economy. The President also pledged to expedite implementation of activities through development of bankable project proposals with potential to attract funding. This is key to ensuring sustainable climate-change interventions. Government’s commitment to addressing the challenges of climate change is also evident through the creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment. This means that all activities on climate change will be well anchored and coordinated. While Zambia has shown commitment to addressing climate change by setting bold and ambitious targets, actualisation depends on adequate and predictable funding. Developed countries will do well to step up and supplement efforts of developing countries by providing funding for the good of humanity. If the battle against climate change is to be won, there’s need for concerted global efforts.