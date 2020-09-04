Clifford urges Patson to take it easy with finer things of life

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

FOR someone who seemed destined for bigger things before crashing down, former national team midfielder Clifford Mulenga, 33, makes for a good resource person to offer mentorship to those aspiring for dizzy heights in their careers.

Clifford can draw parallels between his own career and that of Austriabased Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka – both are former winners of the Young African Footballer of the Year award – the former for 2007 and the latter for 2017.

For Clifford, the entire world seemed to be at his feet after being named Young African Player of the Year in 2008 on a huge night where Kalusha Bwalya was also named among the 10 best African players of the past 50 years alongside Roger Milla, George Weah, Abedi Pele, Nwankwo Kanu, Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba, among others. CLICK