Clifford: The good, the bad, the ugly

The Zesco United coach, George Lwandamina says Clifford was one of the most talented players in the 2007 team which reached the second round where it was eliminated by Nigeria.

“Clifford had individual brilliance, self motivated and he could take things personal as he had off-the-mark speed,” Lwandamina says. “He was also technically good. I would have loved to see him playing in Europe, enjoying his game. But, again, our plans are not God’s plans.”

Lwandamina, who named the other standout players in that team as Kola, Emmanuel Mayuka, Sebastian Mwansa, Nyambe Mulenga and Stophila Sunzu, agrees that Clifford battled with the issues of discipline both on and off the pitch.

“Clifford has a short temper and, of course, questionable discipline on and off the pitch. He simply had an impulse and could do what no one expects,” the former national team coach says.

But Chicken George, as Lwandamina is sometimes called, says fortunately for him, he was able to manage Clifford relatively well.