Clergy schools citizens

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A CLERGYMAN in Kalulushi says citizens should respect the presidency and employ dignified ways of expressing their grievances.

Reverend Anthony Chikunga, of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, said citizens should not at any time equate freedom of expression to demeaning or belittling elected leaders.

He said in an interview yesterday that dialogue will always remain the best way to resolve differences and misunderstandings.

“What happened in Monze, where the Republican President was booed, is very bad. The presidency is an institution and every citizen of this country has an obligation to respect and CLICK TO READ MORE