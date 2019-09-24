Clergy opposes condom distribution

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A CLERGYMAN in Kitwe has called on Government to ban the distribution of condoms at public events; a situation which he says promotes immorality among youths.

Kitwe District Pastors Fellowship chairperson Raddy Lewila said in an interview that distributing condoms at events such as traditional ceremonies and tourism expositions is not good for a country which is deemed a Christian nation.

He said condom distribution contradicts the promotion of Christianity and