Cleo prize queen

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Lusaka

WITH the country clearly showing that it has been starved of some major success as seen by the reactions to the misleading announcement that Wezi had been nominated for a Grammy, it was left to rapper Cleo Ice Queen to soothe the situation. Ice Queen brought something home from the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2021, which were held last weekend in Lagos, Nigeria. Nominated alongside Busiswa (South Africa), Nomcebo Zikode (South Africa), Sha Sha (Zimbabwe), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Kelly Khumalo (South Africa), Shekinah (South Africa), Zanda Zakuza (South Africa, Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), Makhadzi (South Africa) and DJ Zinhle for Best Female Southern Africa for her song Sensation, the Ice Queen managed to come home with the award.

It was a proud moment for her and her fans. "This is a huge milestone for not only the Cleo Ice Queen brand, but the music industry and country as a whole, it says a lot about who we are," she said. But Cleo's win or more appropriately, Zambia's win, pales in significance with what other countries achieved at the awards. Take Kenya for instance. The East African nation's singers once again raised their country's flag with 19-year-old Nikita Kering beating Africa's heavyweights in the various nominated categories. Nikita first took home the title for Best Female Artiste in East Africa. She was competing against Xenia Manasseh (Kenya), Karun (Kenya), Afrie (Uganda), Rema Namakula, DJ Harold & Chike (Uganda), Merry Zerabruk (Eritrea), Nandy (Tanzania), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Spiece Diana (Uganda), and Zuchu (Tanzania). The Ex singer also bagged the Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R&B Soul title, beating other nominees such as Adekunle Gold, Tems, Wizkid, Omah Lay, T'neeya, Oxlade, Gyakie, Aya Nakamura, and Elaine. Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol took home the title for Best African Group category, which the group previously bagged in 2015. Then,