MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya has directed the newly installed Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) board of directors to clear the backlog of drivers’ licences as its first task.

Mr Kafwaya said it is unacceptable that people spend a lot of time on queues to get drivers’ licences and other documentation, which can be done in a few minutes. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/