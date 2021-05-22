Clarkewoode goes Zambian

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IMPRESSED with the zeal that Zambians have for worship and the knack of spreading the word through music, United Kingdom-based music consultant Clarion Clarkewoode has written Zambian songs which he will release soon.

Clarkewoode, who has been ministering the word through song in Zambia, told the Weekend Mail he has dedicated this year to recording Zambian gospel singles.

The Altar of Worship international gospel recording artiste’s motivation to write Zambian songs follows his visit to Zambia at the invitation of Bread of Life Church International (BLCI) overseer Joe Imakando.

“In 2017, I was humbled to be invited by my father in the Lord in Zambia, Bishop Joseph Imakando to handle the music and worship for the church’s 25th anniversary celebrations, an unforgettable moment in time for me,” the worship singer said.

“I was invited again the same year for the Global Youth Summit of BLCI, I was left speechless. I could literally feel, taste and touch the hunger and passion of thousands of youths and young adults for the Holy Spirit.

"While I was in Zambia, God gave myself and the BLCI mass choirs many songs, some of which I have recorded and