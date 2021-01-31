Clamping down on fun-seeking teens at malls

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

IT IS a cloudy Saturday afternoon and a group of rowdy teenagers is gathering outside Levy Business Park.

Teenage girls in the group are skimpily dressed screaming profanities at another group.

The youths from both groups look intoxicated and are attracting the attention of on-lookers.

Out of the blues, one of the girls from the opposing group wearing a dress barely covering her buttocks slaps another girl who is wearing a bum short and bra. A fight ensues while their friends cheer them on.

Some of the boys from the two groups try to stop the fight but the two girls resist.

One of the boys lifts the girl wearing a mini dress but in the process her dress pulled up her waist exposing her under wear making teenage boys to cheer excitedly.

The fight extends into the rear car park of the shopping mall. One of the guards seems unbothered about what is happening saying they are tired because the behaviour has become a trend.

“My sister, we are now tired, we see this almost every weekend. We see a lot of things here from these young children you are seeing and this situation is becoming unbearable,” the security guard says.

He says shopping malls around the city have become a hive of activities as teens from different compounds converge to do all manner of illicit activities.

The guard says the teenagers, some as young as 13 years old, often move in groups, especially on Saturdays and Sundays, and can be seen drinking alcohol and CLICK TO READ MORE