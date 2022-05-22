Clamping down on brothels in Chingola

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

FOR A long time Chingola and Munsunshya motels have been known as normal lodging facilities but behind closed doors lie illicit activities that have the ability to corrupt morals. The two motels are located in Chingola’s Mwaiseni Township and seem innocent from afar that one cannot suspect the two lodges of operating as brothels. It is believed that prostitutes travel from as far as Lusaka to lodge at either one of the two motels with a view to conducting their business. This is because Chingola is considered as a viable place for conducting prostitution business, with truck drivers being the biggest customers. After receiving several complaints from the public about the two motels, Chingola Municipal Council and Zambia Police decided to embark on a fact-finding mission. The officers swung into action on Wednesday morning when some were enjoying their sleep without having an idea of what was about to hit them. The officers headed straight to Chingola Motel reception and demanded for the registration book, which was not on site, as the receptionist alleged that the log book was with the owner, who was not at the motel. This forced the officers to demand for the owner’s phone number, who when called expressed ignorance about the registration book being in her custody. After failing to find the registration book, the officers later proceeded to raid the motel rooms with a similar search conducted at Munsunshya Motel, where they found a number of prostitutes sharing rooms while some were with male clients. Packets of used and unused condoms were found in the rooms with clothes and lotions scattered around the rooms. The amount of clothes and lotions seen in the rooms was CLICK TO READ MORE