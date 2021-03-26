Clamp down illicit financial flows

KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

ZAMBIA needs to clamp down on illicit financial flows and maximise revenue collection to effectively finance its economic

recovery and boost domestic resource mobilisation. In a presentation on interrogating the linkages between illicit financial flows and public debt within the COVID-19 context in Zambia, Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) senior researcher public finance management Gabriel Pollen said illicit financial flows have contributed to the increase in the country’s public external debt due to limited resources. Currently, Zambia’s public external debt stands at US$12.74 billion as at end of December 2020, with Government taking necessary steps to reach debt sustainability.

“To finance both the economic recovery and address COVID-19, resources are CLICK TO READ MORE