Civil society seek debt write-off

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

WITH Zambia’s external debt standing at US$11.97 billion as at end of June 2020, an alliance of civil society organisations will engage cooperating partners on a possible cancellation.

The alliance, to be led by Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR), is trying to work out a strategy on how best the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) could come to the aid of the country.

The other organisations are Civil Society for Poverty Reduction Zambia, Consumer Trust Unity Society, Caritas Zambia, Centre for Trade Policy and Development, Transparency International Zambia and Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council.

Between 2003 and 2005, JCTR, in response to the impact of the growing debt burden, joined the international Jubilee 2000 Coalition and agreed to host what became Jubilee-Zambia, a national civil society coalition that advocated Zambia’s debt relief under the IMF and CLICK TO READ MORE