Civil servants’ retirement intact

NKOLE MULAMBIA,

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Ndola, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has not released any list or circular compelling civil servants who have attained the age of 55 to retire as stated in a document circulating on social media.

Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali said in an interview yesterday that the list which has gone viral on social media is fake and should be ignored by civil servants whose names appear on it.

"The official position of Government is that the retirement age is 60. An employee can opt to retire early at 55 years and the employer has no role to play in as far as forcing an employee to retire early at 55 is concerned," Mr Chimbwali said.