Civil servants lose K5.6m

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ABOUT K5.6 million which was deposited by over 14,000 civil servants who dubiously put themselves on the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) as beneficiaries has been forfeited to the State.

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo told journalists yesterday that the public workers could not be refunded because what they did was illegal.

Mr Katambo said punitive disciplinary action is yet to be taken against the erring officers READ MORE