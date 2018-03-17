City member sues Mulundika, 8 others

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A CITY of Lusaka Football Club member Francis Mwachiyaba has sued eight former board members and general manager Simataa Simataa to stop interfering in the running of the club.

Mwachiyaba has sued Christine Mulundika, Brian Kalunga, Levy Mkandawire, Henry Sichembe, William Harrington, Michael Bwalya, Kaitano Chungu, Teddy Mulonga and Simataa.

Mwachiyaba is also seeking an order for a declaration that affairs they conducted on behalf of the club were illegal, null and void.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/