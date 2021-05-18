City cameras critical

AS WE draw closer to the polls and with the whistle signaling the start of campaigns blown, political parties are doing everything possible using available media to market themselves.

Sticking posters and banners across townships and cities is certainly one way that political parties will rely on considering that this time around rallies have been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In other words there is a limitation in terms of how political parties can sell themselves under the COVID-19 era.

Under the circumstances, it can be painful for any political party to have its displayed campaign materials destroyed.

Unknown people burnt campaign materials including a billboard near National Heroes Stadium recently.

This criminality cannot be condoned even in the slightest terms. All political parties, whether ruling party or in opposition, must be allowed to campaign freely without any unnecessary setbacks.

Those criminals hiding behind political masks to carry out heinous activities are abrogating the law and must be arrested.

This being a campaign period, it is expected that criminals hiding behind political masks will emerge to start committing crimes.

The Head of State has time and again made it very clear that anyone who breaks the law must be punished regardless of political affiliation.

The police must be on alert to arrest any criminals that dare to disturb those conducting peaceful campaigns.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja is, therefore, on point in saying that Safe City cameras will be very critical during this campaign period as they will help to bring to book criminals who deface and pull down campaign materials.

“This is why the Safe City cameras are important and all loving Zambians must support the project because it will deal with criminal activities and people will be moving freely in peace at night without the need for a lot of police officers on the ground

While people may have been skeptical about the cameras insinuating that they are for spying purposes, these gadgets will help in curling down disorder during this campaign period.

The cameras will help law enforcers with leads to the perpetrators of crimes during this crucial and delicate period.

We know that these cameras have been placed in some strategic areas but there is need to extend coverage to as many areas as possible. This way it will be easier to arrest criminals in the habit of destroying campaign materials.

If these crimes are no stopped, they can lead to political chaos as political opponents are usually considered the first suspects.

It is also very expensive and painful for political parties who spend so much money on these campaign materials, to lose them in such a manner.

If not curbed urgently, such behaviour has potential to fuel political violence and disrupt the peace Zambia enjoys.

While it is the responsibility of the police to maintain law and order and protect property, political parties also have a role to play.

There is need for political parties to sensitise their members on the need to coexist in the political space.

As campaigns heighten, campaign materials will be everywhere over. This therefore calls for a high level of tolerance of rival political supporters.

Political supporters should instead concentrate on selling their political parties’ ideologies. This is a civilised way of handling a campaign.

The general public must also not be mere spectators. They should be alert and report any person found destroying campaign materials.

Where possible, members of the public should take videos of these criminal acts and present them as evidence to the police.

The police should also ensure that any cases brought to them are dealt with conclusively to inspire confidence in the public.