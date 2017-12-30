Football

City bosses nod dialogue meeting

December 30, 2017
1 Min Read
City of Lusaka FC Woodlands Stadium.

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka
CITY of Lusaka 2000 Plc board chairperson Christine Mulundika says the meeting the Yamoto fraternity held with Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere is a step in the right direction.

Mawere and his Local Government Minister, Vincent Mwale, on Thursday met various City stakeholders in a bid to find a lasting solution to problems facing the club.
The two ministers met Mulundika and her team and the other group led by Kaitano Chungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Tender

Facebook Feed

Ad1